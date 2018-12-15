Pigs-in-blankets turned into ice cream
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pigs-in-blankets turned into ice cream at Hitchin parlour

First there were battered sprouts and now there's pigs-in-blankets ice cream.

The festive flavour has been created by 30-year-old Fabio Vincenti at his ice cream parlour in Hitchin, Hertfordshire.

But what do our brave taste testers think?

  • 15 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Five tips to save money this Christmas