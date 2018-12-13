Media player
Dying woman's wedding wish at Berkhamsted hospice answered
A woman who was told she only had two weeks to live had a wedding arranged at her hospice in just 36 hours.
Tasha Burton tied the knot to fiance Daniel Corley at The Hospice of St Francis in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, after being told she had terminal bowel cancer in November.
13 Dec 2018
