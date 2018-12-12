Dying woman’s wedding wish answered

Video

A woman who was told she only had two weeks to live had a wedding arranged at her hospice in just 36 hours.

Tasha Burton tied the knot to fiance Daniel Corley at The Hospice of St Francis in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, after being told she had terminal bowel cancer in November.

The day was organised by The Wedding Wishing Well Foundation following a request from the bride's best friend.

Ms Burton, 36, died a week later.

Mr Corley said: "It's been the most amazing day – I don't think I've ever seen Tash look so beautiful."