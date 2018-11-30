Teenager abused online over disability

Media player
Teenager from Stevenage abused online over disability
A 16-year-old with cerebral palsy has received thousands of abusive comments after posting videos online of herself and her carer miming to pop songs.
Ellie, from Stevenage, said she was "aware of the negative comments" but vowed not to stop making the videos that she enjoys.
Her support worker, Terri, said she was not prepared for the "thousands and thousands" of negative comments their videos had generated.
30 Nov 2018
