Widow's warning after single punch death
The wife of a man killed by a single punch during an argument with a friend has warned the fist can be "a lethal weapon".
Father-of-three Mark Munday, 48, suffered a bleed on the brain after he was struck at the Grafton Hotel pub in Bedford in December 2016.
His family has backed Bedfordshire Police's "One punch, two lives" campaign, to discourage people from resorting to violence.
17 Nov 2018
