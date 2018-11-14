Media player
Royston Cave: Mystical carvings 'risk' status is 'call to action'
Royston Cave in Royston, near Cambridge, is believed to have been used by the Order of the Knights Templar as a secret meeting place. It was discovered by accident in the middle of the 18th century and is full of mystical carvings.
English Heritage has added it to the Heritage at Risk Register because of increasing water damage.
Cave manager Nicky Paton says he believes placing it on the "at risk" register will be a "call to action" and will bring about the "needed conservation" to stabilise the carvings.
14 Nov 2018
