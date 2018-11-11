Media player
RAF Halton trenches used to train soldiers for war
These trenches in Buckinghamshire were used to teach soldiers how to survive on the front line during WWI
They were reconstructed by RAF Halton in 2010.
The base is one of the largest RAF stations and home to about 2,100 personnel from all three armed services, foreign military, contractors, and civilians.
11 Nov 2018
