WWI trenches trained soldiers for frontline
Video

RAF Halton trenches used to train soldiers for war

These trenches in Buckinghamshire were used to teach soldiers how to survive on the front line during WWI

They were reconstructed by RAF Halton in 2010.

The base is one of the largest RAF stations and home to about 2,100 personnel from all three armed services, foreign military, contractors, and civilians.

  • 11 Nov 2018
