Hertfordshire school's drill dance from the 1800s
Students at a school in Hertfordshire are carrying on a dance tradition dating back centuries.
The School Drill dance has been performed at the Royal Masonic School for Girls, in Rickmansworth, since the 1800s.
The dance, which is a mix of marching to music with no spoken instruction and callisthenics, is performed three times a year and takes 20 minutes.
It involves 180 pupils aged between 11 and 18.
12 Nov 2018
