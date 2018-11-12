The school drill dance from the 1800s
Hertfordshire school's drill dance from the 1800s

Students at a school in Hertfordshire are carrying on a dance tradition dating back centuries.

The School Drill dance has been performed at the Royal Masonic School for Girls, in Rickmansworth, since the 1800s.

The dance, which is a mix of marching to music with no spoken instruction and callisthenics, is performed three times a year and takes 20 minutes.

It involves 180 pupils aged between 11 and 18.

