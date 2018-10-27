Footballers' barber training up the youth

Video

A barber who has made a living cutting the hair of the stars has opened his own shop to train young people.

Justin Carr, 26, said working at the barbers was his escape when growing up on a council estate in Hackney, London.

He has gone on to cut the hair of the rich and famous, including England footballers Kieran Trippier and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

That Feeling, based in Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, has staff members between the ages of 19 and 22.

Mr Carr says he wants to become a mentor to his staff - something he did not have growing up - and wants to help them become businessmen.