Yes sir... they can boogie

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Silent disco held for people living with dementia
A silent disco for residents at a dementia care home in Hertfordshire has been greeted with a "fantastic" response.
People living at Margaret House, Barley, took part in the trial session - believed by organisers to be the first time the audio experience has been used as a stimulus for UK dementia patients.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
21 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-45901581/silent-disco-held-for-people-living-with-dementiaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window