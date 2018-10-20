Silent disco held in dementia care trial
Silent disco for Hertfordshire dementia care home residents

A silent disco for residents at a dementia care home in Hertfordshire has been greeted with a "fantastic" response.

People living at Margaret House, Barley, took part in the trial session - believed by organisers to be the first time the audio experience has been used as a stimulus for UK dementia patients.

Leanne Smith, activities coordinator at the residency, got the idea from a care home in Australia.

Watching people engage and enjoy themselves at the event just made her "well up", she said.

