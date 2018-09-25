Snow leopard's surprise at new camera

Video

A snow leopard called Jessie was surprised to find a new camera in her enclosure when she woke up from a nap.

She lives at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire, where the cameras had recently been upgraded to better-monitor the health and behaviour of the animals.

A spokesman said: "When she woke up and turned around, she finally noticed the new camera and gave that excited and shocked reaction.

"Afterwards she went up and sniffed the camera to check it out a bit more, before settling down for another cat nap."

The four-year-old is one of two snow leopards at the park.