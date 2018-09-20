CCTV released of mall knife attack

Video

Three teenagers involved in a bloody knife fight in a busy shopping centre have been jailed.

The attack at The Mall in Luton was captured on the centre's CCTV and played to a judge at Luton Crown Court.

Che Stephens, 18, from Bedford, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in jail for stabbing Luca Sanni, 18, in the fight on 21 January.

Sanni, who was 17 at the time of the attack, previously of Luton and now living in Cambridgeshire, was sentenced to five years for attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

Imani Pobi Da Silva, 18, previously from Luton but now of Milton Keynes, was sentenced to a year for holding a knife.