Is plastic waste the fuel of the future?

Video

"Mining" plastic from landfill could produce fuel for industry and power our future cars, according to experts.

Cranfield University has identified 850 landfill sites in England suitable for mining plastic waste, where it is extracted from rubbish dumps and turned into oil and gas.

However, an environmental group says the process would be bad for climate change.

Watch the full story on Inside Out at 19:30 BST on BBC One in the East, on Monday, 17 September.