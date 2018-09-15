Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Is plastic waste the fuel of the future?
"Mining" plastic from landfill could produce fuel for industry and power our future cars, according to experts.
Cranfield University has identified 850 landfill sites in England suitable for mining plastic waste, where it is extracted from rubbish dumps and turned into oil and gas.
However, an environmental group says the process would be bad for climate change.
Watch the full story on Inside Out at 19:30 BST on BBC One in the East, on Monday, 17 September.
-
15 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-45527846/is-plastic-waste-the-fuel-of-the-futureRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window