Police crackdown on 'middle lane hoggers'

A driver has been reported as part of a crackdown by police after "hogging the middle lane" of the M25 in Hertfordshire.

The footage sparked a debate on social media, with some calling for drivers to be educated in using motorways.

BCH Road Policing unit said: "On a multi-lane road such as a motorway you must use the nearside lanes when appropriate.

"Hogging the middle lane and causing other motorists to move falls under inconsiderate driving and is an offence."