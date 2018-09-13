Police crackdown on 'middle lane hoggers'

Media player
M25 'middle lane hoggers' targeted in Hertfordshire
A driver has been reported as part of a crackdown by police after "hogging the middle lane" of the M25 in Hertfordshire.
The footage sparked a debate on social media, with some calling for drivers to be educated in using motorways.
BCH Road Policing unit said: "On a multi-lane road such as a motorway you must use the nearside lanes when appropriate.
"Hogging the middle lane and causing other motorists to move falls under inconsiderate driving and is an offence."
13 Sep 2018
