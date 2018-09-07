Girl speaks out against GCSE 'fail'
Video

Girl makes Twitter video plea over GSCE 'fail'

A schoolgirl who "failed" her GCSEs wants more awareness around the effect on pupils.

Ellie Chick, 17, from Milton Keynes, has learning disabilities and found education difficult.

She made a video which has been seen nearly 180,000 times on Twitter.

