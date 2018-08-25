Media player
Flamstead scarecrow festival winner announced
The winning scarecrow at a popular festival in rural Hertfordshire has been announced.
Residents have been creating scarecrows in Flamstead for the past 16 years and this summer saw more than 100 entries - with Hey Duggee, Mohamed Salah and Donald Trump providing inspiration for the creators.
But it was a Julia Donaldson-inspired creation which proved to be the judges' favourite.
25 Aug 2018
