The 'Justice Squad' fighting for equality
Gender pay gap: School pupils battle for equality

Primary school pupils have set-up an after-school club to raise awareness of gender inequality.

Calling themselves the Justice Squad, the boys and girls of Putnoe Primary School in Bedford have been writing to MPs, performing poetry and designing posters to get their message across.

  • 31 Jul 2018
