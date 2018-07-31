The 'Justice Squad' fighting for equality

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gender pay gap: School pupils battle for equality
Primary school pupils have set-up an after-school club to raise awareness of gender inequality.
Calling themselves the Justice Squad, the boys and girls of Putnoe Primary School in Bedford have been writing to MPs, performing poetry and designing posters to get their message across.
-
31 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-45026291/gender-pay-gap-school-pupils-battle-for-equalityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window