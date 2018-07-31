Video

CCTC footage shows the moment Joanne Rand was splashed with acid as she was sitting on a bench after visiting her daughter's grave.

Xeneral Webster, 19, was arguing with another man in High Wycombe when he took out a bottle of acid, which hit Ms Rand in the face and body in June 2017.

She died 11 days later of septicaemia.

Webster, of Westway, west London, was jailed for 17 years for manslaughter.