'I'd go back to my tent and smoke spice'

Milton Keynes former rough sleeper recalls life on the streets
A former rough sleeper from Milton Keynes has recalled how his addiction to the drug spice forced him on to the streets.
Martin George, 29, has been sleeping rough on and off for four years.
He's now been given a home by Milton Keynes Council as part of a new scheme.
06 Jul 2018
