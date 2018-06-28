Media player
Fox found stuck in trampoline in Rickmansworth
A fox was rescued after it was found stuck in a trampoline spring.
He was helped by the RSPCA in a garden in Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire.
An inspector said the fox had a "nasty wound" on his leg, but was being cared for.
28 Jun 2018
