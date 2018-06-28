Fox found stuck in trampoline
A fox was rescued after it was found stuck in a trampoline spring.

He was helped by the RSPCA in a garden in Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire.

An inspector said the fox had a "nasty wound" on his leg, but was being cared for.

