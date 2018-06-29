Dance class unites children and elderly
Generations united by Bedford dance classes

A dance project is bringing together school children and older people in Bedford.

Generations Dancing, run by the University of Bedfordshire, is an arts programme highlighting "wellbeing, quality of life and citizenship".

The dances tell various stories including how the younger people see Bedford in comparison to how the older people see the town.

