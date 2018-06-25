Woman, 102, tries indoor skydiving

Media player
Woman celebrates 102nd birthday with indoor skydive
A 102-year-old woman has celebrated her birthday with an indoor skydive.
Eva Lewis, from Hertfordshire, was lifted off the floor in 110mph (177km/h) winds at iFLY UK in Milton Keynes.
