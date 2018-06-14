'New' trains made from old Tube carriages

Video

Decades-old former London Underground carriages are being refurbished and turned into trains to be used elsewhere in the country.

London Northwestern Railway's Bedford to Bletchley line will be the first to introduce the carriages from December. They are being refurbished with new seating, toilets, plug sockets and wi-fi.

These carriages are said to be cheaper and quicker to introduce than new ones, which can take three years to arrive once ordered.