Pigs' rescue home struggles with demand
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sanctuary for rescued pigs struggles with demand

The owner of a pig sanctuary has said she is now having to turn away some abandoned and neglected animals because of a rise in demand.

The Curly Tails Sanctuary near Bletchley is home to 26 rescued pigs, many of which were bought as pets by people who failed to realise how difficult they can be to look after.

  • 19 May 2018
Go to next video: Sanctuary in no 'micro-pigs' plea