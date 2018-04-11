Media player
Luton Airport police dogs given ID cards
Airport police dogs have been given their own ID cards offering security advice to passengers.
The dogs, based at London Luton Airport, are part of a campaign to encourage people to be aware of what to do in a terrorist incident.
The ID cards, which are being handed out to passengers, have information about each dog and a security message.
11 Apr 2018
