Crowdfunding to give girl, 3, a voice
A woman whose three-year-old daughter cannot talk is raising money for equipment to give her a voice.

Sophie Edes, from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, has Rett syndrome, which means she cannot walk or communicate through speech.

  • 03 Feb 2018
