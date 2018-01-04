Cyclists shun the town built for bikes
How Stevenage inspired a Dutch cycling town

Stevenage was the UK's first New Town and boasted an extensive cycle network with underpasses and dedicated bike paths.

The founders of Almere in the Netherlands decided to copy it after a visit in the 1970s.

But, while cycling is now a way of life for commuters there, it has not taken off in the Hertfordshire town which inspired it.

