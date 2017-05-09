Video

A lorry driver who reversed on a roundabout has been described as "crazy" by a former ambulance officer who filmed the incident.

The lorry was in heavy traffic in Stevenage at about 18:00 BST on Monday when the driver reversed the vehicle while part-way across the roundabout to use a different exit.

The manoeuvre was filmed by Gary Sanderson, a former senior ambulance officer and press officer with the East of England Ambulance Service, who was a passenger in a car that was stuck in the traffic.

He posted the film on Twitter, writing: "I've seen it all now. Lorry reversing on roundabout in flowing traffic."

"It was crazy. In my 30-year ambulance career I've never seen anything like it," he added.

The transport company where the lorry is based has been asked to comment on the footage.