Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Milton Keynes at 50: The UK's first multiplex cinema opens
The Point in Milton Keynes was the UK's first multiplex cinema when it opened on 3 November 1985.
American firm AMC Cinemas helped establish the complex which had 10 screens, a restaurant, bar and bingo hall.
But 30 years after it opened, the cinema closed, showing its last film on 26 February 2015.
The site is due to be turned into a new retail centre.
Take a look around The Point as it opened to the public, marking a new age in cinema in the UK.
-
23 Jan 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-38717476/milton-keynes-at-50-the-uk-s-first-multiplex-cinema-opensRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window