The Point in Milton Keynes was the UK's first multiplex cinema when it opened on 3 November 1985.

American firm AMC Cinemas helped establish the complex which had 10 screens, a restaurant, bar and bingo hall.

But 30 years after it opened, the cinema closed, showing its last film on 26 February 2015.

The site is due to be turned into a new retail centre.

Take a look around The Point as it opened to the public, marking a new age in cinema in the UK.