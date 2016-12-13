Bid to stop Christmas rise in violence

Video

A man who left his partner with injuries which could have required plastic surgery said he deserved to go to prison.

The abuser, who has remained anonymous, has spoken out about the abuse he subjected his partner to as part of a campaign to prevent the rise of domestic violence of Christmas.

The Change Project, a domestic abuse charity serving Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Essex, said it has seen an increase in the number of abusive men coming forward wanting to stop their violent behaviour.

"There was talk of plastic surgery, that's how bad it was, from just one punch," said the man, who referred himself to a 27-week counselling course.

According to figures, 1,585 men nationwide called the Respect helpline in the last year to admit abuse.

The charity said 668 wanted help and to start counselling.