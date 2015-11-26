New CCTV footage of jewellery raid
Video

Milton Keynes Fraser Hart jewellery raid CCTV footage released

CCTV footage of the moment raiders smashed their way into a jewellery store has been released by police in a fresh appeal for witnesses.

Thieves broke into the Fraser Hart store in the Centre:MK shopping centre in Milton Keynes in the early hours of Saturday.

The gang got away with £650,000 worth of jewellery and watches, police said.

