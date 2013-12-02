Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Luton Roma: Rush of new arrivals dismissed
The Roma community in Luton says there will not be a rush of new arrivals in the New Year when work restrictions on Romanians and Bulgarians are lifted.
Luton is home to a 500-strong Roma community where they have their own church, and Luton Airport has already increased the number of flights to Romania.
-
02 Dec 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-25190549/luton-roma-rush-of-new-arrivals-dismissedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window