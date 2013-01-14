Greg Rutherford with his two labradors
Video

Gold medal winner Greg Rutherford's dogs steal show

Greg Rutherford's two dogs upstaged the Olympic long jump gold medallist when they invaded the room during a live interview.

He was talking to Susie Fowler-Watt and Stewart White when the labradors, excited to see him back home at Woburn Sands in Bedfordshire, sneaked in and took over.

