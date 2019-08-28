Watch: Inside a medicinal cannabis farm

This is what a thousand medical cannabis plants look like at a farm in Portugal.

But none of it will be available on the NHS - despite a high-profile government climbdown that legalised a type of cannabis medicine five years ago.

The BBC visited the farm as part of an investigation that found fewer than five NHS patients have been given the medicine, leaving others to either pay privately or miss out.

It was thought the law change would mean the drug, which treats a range of conditions, could be freely prescribed by specialist doctors.

Video by Ben Moore

