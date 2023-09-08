A cat that went missing in 2012 has been returned to his owner.

Janet Dunbar said she was in shock after being contacted by vets in Wirral saying they had found Clarke.

She said the vets thought the date he was registered missing had been a "typo".

Crucially he had been microchipped and Ms Dunbar said she had updated a database when she moved to Sandbach in 2016.

It will be a mandatory requirement for cat owners to get their pets microchipped from June 2024.

Ms Dunbar said: "It brings hope to all the cat owners who may have cats missing. I just say don't give up."

Video journalist: Chris Steers