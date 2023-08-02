The female aviator helping women get their wings

Of almost 30,000 pilots in the UK, fewer than 5% are women, but one aviator has set up a support network in a bid to help others get their wings.

When Katherine Moloney began flying, she did not know any other female pilots.

Keen to connect with likeminded women, she launched online platform Elevate Her.

The initiative offers information about aviation as well as promoting women in the industry.

