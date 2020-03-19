A cafe in Cheltenham is one of a growing number of alcohol-free live entertainment venues across the UK.

Sophia Downes, 26, works at the Sober Parrot and gave up drinking six months ago.

“My life, my world has changed dramatically in a really good way,” she said.

Eddie O’Keefe has not had a drink in almost seven years and described the venue as a “safe space”.

According to an NHS Survey, more young people are choosing to avoid alcohol than a decade ago.