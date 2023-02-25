A walrus that made headlines when it was spotted on the south and east coasts of England, now appears to have arrived in Iceland.

The mammal, named Thor, appeared in Hampshire in December before spending New Year in Scarborough and heading 70 miles further north to Blyth, Northumberland.

Journalist Rúnar Snær Reynisson of the Icelandic broadcaster RÚV filmed him on a pontoon in Breiðdalsvík, on the east coast of Iceland.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue organisation, which monitored Thor's progress around the UK, said it could confirm from markings that it was Thor.