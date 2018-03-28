A podcast is being launched to mark the 50th anniversary of the opening of the South West Coast Path,

630 Miles: An Audio Journey will feature interviews and information on the path.

Rachel Hadley-Leonard's idea for a podcast was hatched while walking the path in 2022.

Details of the podcast, which will be free to download, will be available on the South West Coast Path Association's website.

