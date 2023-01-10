An apparent meteor has been spotted lighting up the sky across England.

Video footage and reported sightings of the event on Monday evening were shared from London, Hertfordshire and Wolverhampton in the West Midlands.

The Met Office tweeted at 20:15 GMT: "Reports of a meteor in the sky over the UK just now. If you managed to take any footage we'd love to see it".

Clear skies contributed to the quality of sightings, it said.

Becky Roberts said she and her family were in the garden of their home in Lichfield, Staffordshire when they spotted it.

Sightings were also reported in West Sussex, Slough and Wiltshire.