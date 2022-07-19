The weather forecast has been broadcast on Look North on BBC One for more than 60 years, but what has changed during that time?

Presenter Jen Bartram compares archive footage from 1977 showing how meteorologists put together a weather forecast to present day.

This film has been released as part of the BBC Rewind project to help celebrate its centenary.

The BBC is giving people access to thousands of films reflecting life around the UK since the 1940s.

