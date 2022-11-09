A police officer has been injured on the M25 amid climate protests that have closed parts of the motorway in Kent, Surrey, Essex and Hertfordshire.

The police motorcyclist was hurt in a collision which also involved two lorries at a rolling roadblock between junctions 26 and 27 in Essex.

Two people have been arrested for causing a public nuisance.

The Just Stop Oil group, which is protesting for a third day, said about 10 activists had climbed on overhead gantries "in multiple locations".