When Chris and Cheryl Sadler started Snugburys Ice Cream more than 30 years ago it was all made in a mixer on their Nantwich farm.

Today business is booming, with about three tonnes of ice cream produced every day.

Last week the firm had to double production to meet demand amid the heatwave.

TV cameras visited in 1988 and the couple's two-year-old daughter Hannah was a surprise star.

Thirty four years later she runs the business with her sisters.