Could a West Midlands MP become prime minister?

The decision by Boris Johnson to resign as leader of the Conservative Party sets the wheels in motion for a new UK prime minister.

BBC West Midlands Political Editor Elizabeth Glinka reflects on a tumultuous week in Westminster politics, and ponders whether Bromsgrove MP Sajid Javid or Stratford-on-Avon MP Nadhim Zahawi could feature in any leadership contest which ultimately could see either man handed the keys to 10 Downing Street.

They will have to secure the backing of Tory MPs, with the final two candidates going to a ballot of Conservative members.

BBC News has also been looking at other potential candidates who are expected to be in charge by October.