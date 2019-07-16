A charity which helps blind golfers to continue their passion for the sport has been "overwhelmed" by the response to an appeal for more volunteer help.

England & Wales Blind Golf was featured by the BBC in April as golfers were struggling to find enough guides to lead them along the fairways, and also golf ball spotters.

Since then, the charity has been featured on local and national media outlets, including BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC's The One Show.

Blind golf events are staged across the country and offers of help have been received from all corners of England.

Now the charity is hoping to team up with even more volunteer groups, together with companies which encourage their staff to carry out volunteering.

The charity's latest competition was staged at The Vale Golf & Country Club, near Pershore in Worcestershire.

A film by John Bray