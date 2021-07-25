Woodlands and forests across the West Midlands are awash with colour with bluebell season in full swing.

More than 50% of the world's bluebell population can be found in the UK, and it's proving a magnet for amateur photographers.

Instagram users have been using the hashtag #bbcmidlands to showcase their images, with several popular locations across the West Midlands.

These include Clent Hills near Stourbridge, Lickey Hills on the fringes of Birmingham, and Crackley Wood in Warwickshire.

A film by John Bray.