Three grandparents raising their grandchildren in the south of England say they should have had more support.

They are known as kinship carers - or substitute parents - who became guardians for their grandchildren when their own children could not cope.

Fran and her husband became guardians for their twin grandchildren 18 years ago because their son and partner struggled with alcoholism and mental health issues.

David became a kinship carer for his three teenage grandsons eight years ago because his daughter was too vulnerable, and their father was an alcoholic.

Meanwhile, Sandra is the guardian for her two-year-old grandson, who struggles with violent episodes. She has cared for him full-time since he was 14 months old.

They have opened up about what it is like to become a parent again and explained they believe there needs to be more support from local authorities.

A spokesman for the Local Government Association said "soaring demand" on councils meant funding for kinship families was "not always as comprehensive as councils would like it to be".

He added: "We have called on the government to increase funding for kinship carers, and hope the Independent Review of Children's Social Care leads to improved support to help children in kinship families thrive."

A Department for Education spokesperson said: "Councils are receiving an extra £3.2bn to deal with pressures arising due to the pandemic, including to help kinship carers, as we recognise the challenges they are facing."

Video by Home Affairs Correspondent, Nikki Mitchell