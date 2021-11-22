Author and poet Lemn Sissay says there is "inherent prejudice against children in care".

Mr Sissay, who grew up in the care system, shared his concerns after a report, published by the Independent Children's Home Association, found children in care are too often treated in society as criminals rather than victims.

Mr Sissay told the BBC: "Having a children's home in your area should be something people want - a sign of caring for the most vulnerable in society, a sign of kindness.

"Instead we have people falling back on unchallenged prejudice."