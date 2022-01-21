Rider lands 'world's first' BMX triple flair

A 20-year-old man says he has landed the world's first BMX triple flair.

Kieran Reilly, from Gateshead, landed the trick - three full backflips and a 180-degree rotation at the end - at Asylum Skatepark in Nottinghamshire on 15 January.

After crashing about 30 times during practice runs, Kieran said it was an "amazing feeling" to finally land the move.

